Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $27.70. 1,689,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,299,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

