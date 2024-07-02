My DeFi Pet Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $167,506.76 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000126 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

