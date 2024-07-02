MXC (MXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.99 Million

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. MXC has a market cap of $51.84 million and approximately $45.99 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
MXC Profile
MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MXC
