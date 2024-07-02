MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.12. 3,835,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

