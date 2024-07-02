MV Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,271,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,661. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

