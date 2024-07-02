MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 889 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,904. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

