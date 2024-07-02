MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,840 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 332,429 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 151,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,339 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:FBCG traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.89. 685,260 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.