Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Coverage Initiated at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mural Oncology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MURA

Mural Oncology Trading Down 1.0 %

MURA stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Mural Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.82. Research analysts expect that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mural Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.