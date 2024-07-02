Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Coverage Initiated at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mural Oncology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Mural Oncology Trading Down 1.0 %
Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.82. Research analysts expect that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mural Oncology
Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.
