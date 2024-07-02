MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in MSCI by 745.1% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in MSCI by 290.0% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 74,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MSCI by 94.6% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MSCI traded down $2.44 on Monday, reaching $479.31. 472,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,011. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

