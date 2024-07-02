MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Raised by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4,007.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,009,000 after buying an additional 151,108 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 32.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,502,000 after purchasing an additional 235,290 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

MSCI stock traded up $12.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $491.42. 428,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.48. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

