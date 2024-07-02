Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 26,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. 6,216,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,597,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $517,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

