Monero Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $169.66 or 0.00268937 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $55.99 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,084.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.81 or 0.00611568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00118094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00037024 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00070448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

