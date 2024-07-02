monday.com (MNDY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) recently:

7/2/2024 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2024 – monday.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

6/17/2024 – monday.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – monday.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

5/15/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MNDY traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $237.33. 261,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,613. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.57, a PEG ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 3,225.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,678,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in monday.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

