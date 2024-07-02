MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

