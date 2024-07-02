MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0336 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,104. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

