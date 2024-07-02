MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,530. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.