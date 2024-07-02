MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MCR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,712. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

