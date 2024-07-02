MetisDAO Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $47.88 or 0.00077366 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $272.24 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,843.00 or 0.99936414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012641 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 47.90088975 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $10,576,095.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.