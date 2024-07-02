MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 1,782 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $38,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $563.11. 503,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,539. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $471.93 and a 1 year high of $569.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

