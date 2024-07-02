MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 15,444 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $47,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

