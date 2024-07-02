MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 187,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $511,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,969,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,545. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,740. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

