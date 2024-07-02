MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 819.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,642 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clorox by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 237.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 78.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 899,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

