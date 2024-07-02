MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $57,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $141,537,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after acquiring an additional 282,828 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. 1,232,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.