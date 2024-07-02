MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,218 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $9,581,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,813,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,820,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFG traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $75.43. 213,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

