MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $5.87 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $225.50. 1,530,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,113. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

