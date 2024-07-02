MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 311.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.90. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

