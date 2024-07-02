MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

LNG traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.45. 1,666,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,187. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.57 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

