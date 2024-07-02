MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $30,819,478.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,236,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,694,166,982.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $30,819,478.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,236,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,694,166,982.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,586,500 shares of company stock worth $1,102,006,954 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

