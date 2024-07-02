MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $28,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,705. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

