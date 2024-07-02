McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.9 %

MCD stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.99. 3,737,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,084. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.