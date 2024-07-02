MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in June

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 384.0 days.
MCAN Mortgage Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MAMTF remained flat at C$11.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. MCAN Mortgage has a 1 year low of C$10.92 and a 1 year high of C$12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.81.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MCAN Mortgage
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.