Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.43) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.55) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 315 ($3.98) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.08).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

MKS stock opened at GBX 288.40 ($3.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,373.33, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 314 ($3.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.