Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 83.39% and a net margin of 70.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

