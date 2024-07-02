Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 1.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 23,370,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 63,400,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

