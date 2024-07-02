Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Given a C$0.16 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 price target on Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Mammoth Resources Trading Up 33.3 %
CVE MTH opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.96. Mammoth Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Mammoth Resources
