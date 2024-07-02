Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 21.0% in June

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

MJDLF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

