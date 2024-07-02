Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 21.0% in June

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Major Drilling Group International Price Performance
MJDLF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $7.58.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Major Drilling Group International
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.