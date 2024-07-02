Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. 2,447,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2207 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

