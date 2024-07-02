Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.4% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.33. 423,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,546. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.