Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in June

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Shares of Magellan Aerospace stock remained flat at $5.94 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

