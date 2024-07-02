Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Update

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,378,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 5,756,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,548,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Luckin Coffee Stock Up 1.7 %

LKNCY opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of -0.52. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $869.51 million for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 32.90%.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

