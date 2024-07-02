Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $213.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,693. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

