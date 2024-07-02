Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 150.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LBPH traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. 886,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,856. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,899,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,560,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.