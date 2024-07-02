Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 591,013 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

