LogiTron (LTR) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

LogiTron (LTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, LogiTron has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. One LogiTron token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LogiTron has a market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $17.05 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

