Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

