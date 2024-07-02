Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Holdings Lifted by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814,615 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,966,000 after buying an additional 10,406,673 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after buying an additional 1,840,413 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,978,000 after buying an additional 1,180,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Shares of LYG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,409,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140,137. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

