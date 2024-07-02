Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.31

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.
Lithium & Boron Technology Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium & Boron Technology
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.