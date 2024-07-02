Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.43

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 330410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Eight Capital raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$760.10 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Kanellitsas bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,500.00. In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Also, Director John Kanellitsas acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.89 per share, with a total value of C$194,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 88,611 shares of company stock worth $356,678. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

