Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.61

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 875072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

