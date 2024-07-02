Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 192,300 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Lion Group Price Performance
Shares of LGHL remained flat at $0.41 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,108,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,305. Lion Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.
About Lion Group
