Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 192,300 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lion Group Price Performance

Shares of LGHL remained flat at $0.41 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,108,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,305. Lion Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Get Lion Group alerts:

About Lion Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.